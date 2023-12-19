(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev agreed to sell its stake in a Russian joint venture to partner Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, one of the last major European divestments in that country.

Anadolu Efes will be the sole owner of the business, according to a regulatory filing. AB InBev won’t receive any payment upfront, and instead will receive compensation later depending on how well the business performs.

The company is valued at $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, according to KPMG, which made a valuation for Anadolu Efes. Shares of AB InBev were little changed Tuesday morning in Brussels. They have gained 2.2% this year.

Anadolu Efes shares rose by as much as 9.5% in Istanbul before closing the session with an 8.3% increase on Tuesday.

Last year, AB InBev announced plans to sell the stake, taking a $1.1 billion writedown as the world’s largest brewer joined the global move to exit operations following the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

There’s been an exodus of European companies out of Russia as some companies sold their businesses there and after the country unilaterally seized others.

In July, Russia took control of Baltika, the local unit of Carlsberg, under a presidential decree targeting companies and individuals from “unfriendly” nations, and later appointed President Vladimir Putin’s ally Taimuraz Bolloyev to lead the brewer. Carlsberg had been planning to sell its Russian business before the seizure.

Heineken NV sold its Russian business to a local company in August for a token €1 ($1.09) in a deal that resulted in a €300 million loss.

