(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev will use solar power to brew Michelob Ultra Pure Gold beer in its latest effort to appeal to younger, more environmentally conscious consumers.

The beermaker said it has purchased more than enough solar energy for production, and is part of its goal to use only renewable energy sources by 2025. It adds to another recent move to serve its flagship Michelob Ultra brand in cans made from “carbon-free” aluminum that’s used in Apple MacBooks.

“The consumer is very educated in asking the right questions,” Angie Slaughter, a vice president of sustainability, said by phone.

Food and beverage companies are racing to come up with environmentally friendly claims to lure younger consumers, who are willing to pay premiums for such products. The beer has seen growth of over 20% so far this year, according to IRI data, with those who buy it leaning younger and more environmentally conscious. AB InBev has over two dozen beer varieties that include Budweiser and Stella Artois.

