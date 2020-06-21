(Bloomberg) --

The American Bar Association canceled a speech by F.W. de Klerk, South Africa’s last president during the country’s system of racial segregation, after objections over his planned appearance, according to News24.

De Klerk was to lead a discussion on racism, rule of law, minority rights and global security, the Johannesburg-based website reported, citing the ABA International Law Section. The association told News24 giving De Klerk a platform would fail to promote its goal of equal participation and eliminating bias in law.

The former president, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela for the country’s transition to democracy, drew criticism in February when he said that the system of apartheid wasn’t a crime against humanity. De Klerk, 84, later withdrew the statement.

The Pan African Bar Association opposed the ABA appearance, writing that De Klerk was unapologetic about the pain inflicted upon the black majority in South Africa, News24 reported. Another group objected to De Klerk being provided a platform rather than a balanced forum as well as the invitation’s timing in the wake of U.S. protests following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.