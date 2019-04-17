(Bloomberg) -- ABB Ltd. said its Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer decided to step down by mutual agreement with the company’s board in an abrupt departure just four months after initiating a major overhaul of the Swiss engineering company.

Board Chairman Peter Voser will become interim CEO and an official search to find a successor has been initiated, the Swiss engineering giant said.

Spiesshofer’s shock departure comes after he announced the takeover of its power grid division by Hitachi Ltd. for about $6.4 billion last December, leaving the Swiss company more concentrated on robotics and automation.

“We will continue to focus on implementing ABB’s strategy and delivering value to all our stakeholders. To achieve our key financial targets, we will proceed with the divestment of ABB’s Power Grids business as planned, simplify the organizational structure of the group and deliver cost savings,” Voser said in a statement Wednesday.

The firm had been undergoing an overhaul including selling its biggest division, albeit one resisted by Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer before he finally relented to pressure from activist shareholder Cevian. Yesterday one of its investors said it should go a step further and separate “into at least two additional businesses,” according to one of its investors.

