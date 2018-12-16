(Bloomberg) -- ABB Ltd. is nearing an agreement to sell about 80 percent of its power grids unit to Hitachi Ltd. in a deal that would value the entire business at about $11 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

ABB and Hitachi are scheduled to announce the deal as early as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

A representative for ABB declined to comment. Hitachi couldn’t be immediately reached for comment outside of regular business hours.

Both said last week in a statement that they were in discussions to expand and redefine an existing strategic power-grid partnership between the two companies that dates to 2014, without providing details on the terms.

To contact the reporter on this story: Aaron Kirchfeld in London at akirchfeld@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Aaron Kirchfeld at akirchfeld@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.