(Bloomberg) -- ABB Ltd. postponed the initial public offering of its e-mobility division, citing market volatility.

“Recent market conditions have made it challenging to proceed with a planned share offering in the second quarter,” the company said. ABB remains “fully committed” to listing the business on the Swiss stock exchange, it added.

ABB said earlier this year it expects proceeds of at least $750 million from selling shares in its electric-car charging unit and planned to invest the funds raised for further growth to expand the business amid high demand for fast and normal charging.

Read more: ABB to Postpone E-Mobility IPO, Finanz und Wirtschaft Says

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.