(Bloomberg) -- ABB Ltd. is adding to its share buyback program with a plan for a further $3 billion in repurchases to return proceeds from a unit sale to shareholders.

The buyback will cover a maximum of around 89 million shares, targeting to maintain a strong investment rating, the company said Thursday. Since July 2020, the Swiss industrial giant has bought back shares for a total amount of about $6.6 billion.

The program will help return a remaining $1.2 billion of $7.8 billion in cash proceeds from the sale of ABB’s Power Grid unit, the company said in a statement. Under Chief Executive Officer Bjoern Rosengren, ABB has been streamlining its conglomerate portfolio with a number of asset sales. The company also plans to list its electric-vehicle charging business later this year.

