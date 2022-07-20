(Bloomberg) -- ABB Ltd. plans to spin off its Accelleron turbocharging business and list it on the Swiss stock exchange in October.

ABB shareholders will get one Accelleron share for every 20 ABB shares as a dividend in kind, the Swiss firm said in a statement Wednesday. The spinoff plan is subject to approval from shareholders during an extraordinary meeting in September.

The move comes a month after ABB delayed the $750 million initial public offering of its electric-car charging business, saying a listing would depend on improved market conditions.

Accelleron provides turbocharging technology for larger diesel and gas engines used in the marine, energy and rail industries. Turbochargers optimize the output of these engines and help lower their carbon emissions. The business, which employs around 2,200 people, generated $756 million in sales with an operating margin of 25% last year.

ABB Chief Executive Officer Bjoern Rosengren has been overhauling the industrial giant with divestments and plans for an initial public offering of the company’s electric-vehicle charging unit, following mounting shareholder pressure to increase profitability. Late last year, the company finalized the sale of its Dodge mechanical power transmission unit for $2.9 billion.

