(Bloomberg) -- The entertainment firm founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and EQT AB Chairman Conni Jonsson has acquired the song catalog of electronic dance act Swedish House Mafia.

Pophouse Entertainment will also form a joint venture with the band, comprising the artists Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello, to develop the brand worldwide, according to a statement on Tuesday. No financial details were disclosed.

Pophouse, based in Stockholm, said it plans to invest in more iconic entertainment brands and has hired Steve Barnett, the former chief executive officer of Capitol Music Group, for its investment advisory committee.

Ulvaeus and Jonsson are planning to raise 5 billion to 10 billion Swedish kronor ($529 million to $1.1 billion) for a new investment vehicle targeting music catalogs, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. That venture would have close ties to Pophouse.

Speaking of the deal struck with Swedish House Mafia, Pophouse’s CEO Per Sundin said, “Our first-of-its-kind joint venture with the band’s members exemplifies the types of partnerships we are pursuing in our targeted expansion.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.