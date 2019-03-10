(Bloomberg) -- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas named long-time ally Mohammad Shtayyeh prime minister and asked him to form a new government as part of on-going efforts to squeeze Hamas and deal with geopolitical challenges.

“I wish my brother best of luck in serving Palestine,” senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said on Twitter.

Shtayyeh will replace Rami Hamdallah, an independent who submitted his government’s resignation in January - just days after Abbas said he wanted to a new one with more representation of Palestine Liberation Organization factions. Hamas is not a member of the PLO. Shtayyeh will take power as expectations rise for the U.S. to put forward a peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians.

Born in 1958, Shtayyeh is a member of Abbas’s Fatah party. The economist and academic served twice as a government minister and represented Palestinian territories during meetings with donors at annual World Bank meetings, according to information from his office. His experience with Palestinian-Israeli negotiations spans two decades, including the most recent talks initiated by former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Hamdallah’s administration was formed in 2014 in a bid to to reconcile governments in the West Bank ruled by Abbas, and the Gaza Strip, governed by the militant group Hamas, that seized the seaside territory in 2007. While Hamdallah’s government included representatives agreed on by both Fatah and Hamas, reconciliation efforts stalled and it never extended its authority over Gaza.

