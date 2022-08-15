24m ago
Abbott Holds Lead in Texas Poll, GOP’s Embattled Paxton in Tie
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott maintained a mid-single-digit lead over his Democratic challenger ahead of November’s election while Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton was in a statistical tie with his opponent, according to a new poll.
Abbott had a seven-point advantage over Beto O’Rourke, the former US congressman from El Paso who is seeking to deny the incumbent a third term in office, according to the Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler poll. While Abbott received high marks for the economy, his stance on guns was less popular with voters and a majority of respondents said Texas is headed in the wrong direction.
Paxton, who has been indicted for securities fraud and is the subject of an FBI investigation into allegations of corruption at his office, leads his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza by just two points, within the poll’s margin of error. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing.
O’Rourke has hammered Abbott over the Uvalde school shooting and last year’s deadly electrical-grid failure as he seeks to make inroads with suburban moderates who could prove key in the election. Still, no Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994, and the Lone Star State remains a Republican stronghold.
Other key findings from the poll:
- Two-thirds of voters said Abbott should call a special legislative session on gun control
- 75% favored increasing the age to purchase a semi-automatic assault-style rifle to 21
- Abbott had 46% support to O’Rourke’s 39%
- Abbott was perceived to be better than O’Rourke at reducing crime, securing the border, handling the electrical grid and improving the economy; O’Rourke was said to be better at “bringing people together.”
The poll of 1,384 registered voters was conducted Aug. 1 to 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
