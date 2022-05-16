(Bloomberg) -- Abbott Laboratories agreed to enter into a consent decree with US regulators outlining the steps needed for the company to reopen its troubled baby formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Abbott said it could resume work at the plant within two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration confirms that initial requirements to restart output have been met.

The company said in a statement Monday that it would first begin production of EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas and then resume making Similac and other formulas. From the time the plant is reopened, it will take six to eight weeks for product to become available in stores, Abbott said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.