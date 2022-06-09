(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency to create a new position of school safety and security chief following the Uvalde school shooting last month.

It’s the latest directive from Abbott to put more resources into making schools safer after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, killing nineteen children and two teachers.

The new chief “will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs,” according to a statement from Abbott’s office.

Last week, Abbott asked state legislative leaders to put together special committees on school safety following the Uvalde massacre. None of Abbott’s proposals in the aftermath of the shooting have focused on expanding gun restrictions or otherwise reforming gun law

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.