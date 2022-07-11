(Bloomberg) -- Abbott Laboratories reopened its troubled infant formula production plant that was shut last month after severe flooding amid heavy storms.

The Sturgis, Michigan, facility reopened July 1 and has started producing EleCare specialty infant formula, Abbott spokesperson John Koval confirmed on Monday. The plant had been closed earlier on concerns about contamination.

The largest US manufacturer of infant formula, Abbott has been under scrutiny as its Michigan facility was closed after four babies who consumed formula made there were infected with cronobacter, and two died. US regulators are also investigating the death of another infant who was given formula made by Abbott. However, the investigation is still early, and no determination has been made, the US Food and Drug Administration said last month.

Abbott has said its products are not to blame for the illnesses and deaths.

The Michigan facility was closed in mid-February because of the contamination concern. Two weeks after it reopened in June, it was shut again, this time because of the flooding.

The problems at Abbott led to significant US supply shortfalls, leaving many parents scrambling to figure out how to feed their babies. The FDA has taken steps to alleviate the shortage, including clearing some imported formula to be distributed in the US.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abbott fell 0.5% at 10:56 a.m. in New York.

