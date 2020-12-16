(Bloomberg) -- Abbott Laboratories won U.S. authorization for a rapid Covid-19 test that costs $25 and can be used at home, a new accessible option from the manufacturer after months of obstacles to screening access in the country.

The clearance from the Food and Drug Administration opens a new market for Abbott’s BinaxNOW, a single-use swab-collected test that produces results in 15 minutes. Until now, the test had been administered by health-care providers. Abbott is partnered with a service to remotely prescribe the screening.

The U.S. government purchased much of Abbott’s BinaxNOw supply after the test was first authorized by regulators in late August. The company plans to make 30 million tests available for at-home use in the first quarter of next year and 90 million more in the second quarter.

Patients can order the test through the Abbott-developed Navica smartphone app, where they will fill out a series of health questions. Abbott’s prescribing partner, eMed, ships the test and virtually supervises its administration. Results are then delivered through the Navica app.

