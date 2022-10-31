(Bloomberg) -- Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups who tend to side with the GOP can’t tell for sure what’s in store.

The “Issues” section of his campaign website is full of policy proposals made in 2017 and 2018. He’s posted a few one-page position papers elsewhere on the site, but they’re sparse on details. In public appearances, Abbott’s speeches often focus on big ideas about cutting property taxes, deterring unauthorized immigration and shoring up the economy, but are light on the nitty-gritty.

And that’s got some in Texas nervous. Moderates and business-oriented Republicans are hoping Abbott will steer clear of the culture-war issues that dominated his most recent term, when he pursued staunchly conservative policies on abortion, LGBTQ rights and voting limits, among other contentious topics.

Companies would love a focus on regulation, taxes and core business issues, according to interviews with business groups, party strategists and others who study Texas politics. They may get some of what they wish for, partly because the economic backdrop is bringing bread-and-butter issues to the fore. The fastest inflation in 40 years, soaring housing costs and speculation that a recession is on the horizon are looming over the Lone Star State.

“Tax and spending, jobs, the economy and fiscal-financial sort of things,” said Brendan Steinhauser, an Austin-based Republican consultant, who serves as chief strategy officer for Young Americans for Liberty. “There’s just a big constituency for that.”

Abbott’s campaign said the governor is focused on “economic opportunity for all Texans,” expanding energy production, securing the border and fully funding police. “Governor Abbott is running for re-election to secure the future of Texas,” spokeswoman Renae Eze said in an email.

Abbott looks to be headed to a win over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, whose party hasn’t won a statewide contest since 1994. Polls have shown the Republican enjoying a lead in the mid-single digits, signaling that O’Rourke is falling flat in his attempts to sway voters with promises to support abortion rights and shore up the electric grid after widespread blackouts last year left hundreds of people dead.

The governor went all-in on conservative priorities during the most recent legislative session, partly to undercut primary challengers that attacked him from the right. Some of the country’s strictest limits on abortion, rules that declared some treatment for transgender youth to be child abuse and a broad voting clampdown prompted companies from Salesforce Inc. to Citigroup Inc. to American Airlines to issue statements decrying the moves.

Other Texas politicians have also clashed with the business community, most notably Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s effort to create a list of financial companies and funds that allegedly boycott the energy industry as part of efforts to keep them from doing business with the state.

And, there’s no doubt Abbott will be under pressure to satisfy GOP stalwarts. The Republican Party of Texas’s legislative priorities for next year include “Stop Sexualizing Texas Kids,” “Abolish Abortion in Texas” and “Defend Our Gun Rights” -- issues that might be popular with the base, but not necessarily the business community. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has also released a list of 2023 roadmap that’s heavy on socially conservative priorities.

Abbott “can be a cipher when it comes to legislative priorities,” said James Henson, a political science professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “As much as I’ve watched him and know about him, I’m not sure.”

At GregAbbott.com, visitors can buy “Don’t Beto My Texas” t-shirts and find links to the latest campaign ads in English and Spanish. But the Issues section of his website seems outdated, with four policy proposals from his last campaign as well as links to detailed papers that seem to have been made in 2013 and 2014, when Abbott was first running for governor.

Even on issues where the business community might get behind him, the governor’s proposals have left question marks. One of Abbott’s most consistent talking points these days is the need to lower property taxes, which are high in Texas because the state has no levy on incomes.

But property-tax rates are set by local governments -- not the state -- so his ability to provide relief is limited.

He’s said at least half of the state’s $27 billion budget surplus should be used to cut the burden on taxpayers, and a statement on his campaign website from January says he’ll direct more money toward schools and make it harder for local governments to raise money through bond sales, which could lead to lower local rates.

Business groups are eager for the state to replace a corporate subsidy program that helped lure Tesla Inc. to build a factory outside of Austin and Samsung Electronics Co. for a $17 billion chip factory in the town of Taylor. The incentive framework -- known as Chapter 313 for its position in the tax code -- was allowed to expire amid bipartisan concern that it wasn’t being administered efficiently.

Abbott hasn’t taken a position on a new plan, though business groups are optimistic he will support one.

Texas needs to figure out a replacement as soon as possible, according to Glenn Hamer, the chief executive officer of the Texas Association of Business.

“The governor has been a great champion of economic development and he has been one of the major reasons we’ve been able to attract these great semiconductor, auto manufacturing, energy developments,” Hamer said.

The reliability of the electric grid has been a high-profile issue in Texas since a winter storm in early 2021 caused widespread blackouts that left more than 200 people dead. While O’Rourke, a 50-year-old former US congressman from El Paso, has sought to hammer the governor over the issue, Abbott says changes implemented after the blackout have shored up the grid to the point it’s never been more reliable.

One reason Abbott hasn’t come in for greater pressure on abortion, the electric grid and other issues championed by O’Rourke is that so many Texans are supportive of his efforts to clamp down on immigration. Polls show enthusiastic support for Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, a $4 billion program that vastly increased law enforcement’s presence at the border.

It’s also likely that Abbott will resist any attempts to tighten gun restrictions in the state, despite the pressure created by the school shooting in Uvalde in May that left 19 kids and two teachers dead. Instead, the governor has said the key to reducing that type of violence is better mental-health resources.

Despite Abbott’s wide lead, next month’s election is expected to be the most competitive since he was first elected in 2002 as attorney general. Even the 11-point margin produced by the Texas Politics Project poll would be closest ever victory for Abbott in a statewide race.

A tight contest could prompt Abbott to put more focus on the bread-and-butter issues that appeal to a wide spectrum of Texans like good infrastructure and transportation, according to Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston.

“The larger the margin he wins by, the more willing Abbott will be to pull to the right,” Jones said. “But the more narrow it is, the more likely Abbott will try to plant in the center.”

