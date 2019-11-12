(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. is selling bonds to help finance its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc, in what will likely be the largest bond sale this year.

The drug maker is selling senior unsecured bonds in as many as 10 parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, may yield around 2.1 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

AbbVie is said to be targeting an offering size of $28 billion, which would easily be the biggest bond sale this year and could crack the top five of all time. The company wrapped up calls with investors Friday ahead of the new issue.

AbbVie agreed to buy Allergan in June in one of the largest pharmaceutical mergers this year. The acquisition is expected to take the combined company’s debt to more than three times a measure of its earnings, credit raters have said.

Still, Moody’s Investors Service has left its rating on AbbVie unchanged at two levels above speculative grade, as the transaction should generate significant free cash flow. S&P Global Ratings, however, said it will likely cut AbbVie one level to BBB+, three levels above junk. Management has reiterated its intention to pay down debt, to achieve net debt to Ebitda -- earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization -- of 2.5 times by the end of 2021.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc are managing the bond sale, the person said.

