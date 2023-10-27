(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. raised its profit outlook for this year and next as demand for newer biologic drugs helped fill the gap left by falling Humira sales, but investors were disappointed as Botox sales missed estimates.

Adjusted earnings will be $11.19 to $11.23 a share this year, up from the earlier range of $10.86 to $11.06, AbbVie said Friday in a statement. Profit for 2024 will be at least $11 a share, up from the earlier view of at least $10.70, the drugmaker said.

However, sales of Botox, Juvaderm and other aesthetics products were $1.24 billion, missing the average sales estimate by about $100 million . Shares of the North Chicago, Illinois-based drugmaker dropped as much as 5.6% at the New York market open, their biggest intraday loss since April.

US aesthetics sales were relatively flat from a year ago as Botox’s growth was offset by declines in other brands hit by inflation and lower consumer spending, a company executive said on a call with analysts.

Humira, a treatment for inflammatory diseases like arthritis, was once the world’s best-selling medication and generated more than a third of AbbVie’s 2022 revenue. Prescriptions have tumbled since Amgen Inc. and other competitors began offering cheaper versions, dragging Humira’s quarterly sales down 36% from a year ago to $3.55 billion, still $80 million above the average estimate.

Read More: AbbVie Rises as New Drugs Show Signs of Filling Humira Hole

Revenue from Skyrizi and Rinvoq — autoimmune disease treatments that AbbVie is counting on to buffer dwindling Humira sales — jumped more than 50% in the quarter. The company is seeking approval in the US and Europe to extend Skyrizi’s use to ulcerative colitis patients, and said Rinvoq will advance to a late-stage trial for treating vitiligo, a skin-discoloring condition.

Skyrizi sales of $2.13 billion and Rinvoq revenue of $1.11 billion both beat estimates, as did antipsychotic medication Vraylar and Venclexta for blood cancer. AbbVie raised its full-year revenue outlook for both Skyrizi and Rinvoq as a result of strong sales.

Cancer drug Imbruvica had $908 million in sales, above the consensus estimate of $876 million. The lymphoma treatment was tabbed in August for US government price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act, AbbVie said, crimping anticipated cash flow and triggering an impairment charge of $2.1 billion.

Third-quarter revenue was $13.9 billion, beating the average estimate of $13.7 billion, and adjusted earnings of $2.95 a share exceeded the average estimate of $2.85.

AbbVie announced a 4.7% increase in its 2024 dividend, beginning with the dividend payable in February.

