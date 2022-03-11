AbbVie Pressed by Senate Finance Chair on How It Limits Tax on U.S. Humira Sales

(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc., maker of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis medication Humira, is using units in Bermuda and Puerto Rico to shrink its tax bill even though the company generates most of its sales in the U.S., Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said.

Wyden demanded Friday that the Illinois-based drugmaker explain the tax implications of having the Bermuda unit hold its intellectual property for Humira, the world’s best-selling drug. While components are made through a Puerto Rico branch, no manufacturing, packaging or distribution of Humira takes place in Bermuda, Wyden said in a letter to AbbVie.

“The lack of transparency into this arrangement raises important questions related to where income associated with the U.S. Humira net revenues is being recognized for tax purposes,” Wyden wrote in a four-page letter to Scott Reents, a tax and treasury vice president at AbbVie.

The senator has been escalating pressure on AbbVie and other companies to explain how they profited from the 2017 tax law backed by former President Donald Trump, which cut corporate tax rates from 35%.

Last month, AbbVie reported $17.3 billion of 2021 Humira sales in the U.S. and $3.4 billion internationally. But AbbVie’s effective tax rate was 12.5%, compared to the 21% statutory corporate rate, Wyden said.

Wyden had written to AbbVie Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez in June with a series of questions about its tax practices. In response to the company’s answers in September, Wyden said Friday he’s committed to understanding how drugmakers like AbbVie “avoid paying billions in taxes on prescription drug sales made in the United States.”

Representatives for AbbVie didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter, which said the company declined to meet Wyden’s staff for a briefing, posed technical questions about how AbbVie booked revenue.

Humira debuted in 2003 and last year generated $20.7 billion in revenue. AbbVie was formed in 2012 by former parent Abbott Laboratories, which spun it off into a publicly-traded company in 2013.

