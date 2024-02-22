(Bloomberg) -- Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie Inc. sold $15 billion of bonds in the US investment-grade market on Thursday to help fund its acquisitions of ImmunoGen Inc. and Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., adding to a recent rush of buyout financings.

The company offered the securities in seven parts. The longest portion, a 40-year bond, yields 105 basis points over Treasuries. It was previously pitched at about 130 basis points more than the benchmark, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Investors placed orders for more than $80 billion of bonds, according to a different person with knowledge of the matter. Both asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley managed the bond sale, said one of the people. Representatives for each of the four banks declined to comment. A spokesperson for AbbVie declined to comment.

At the end of 2023, AbbVie agreed to buy cancer drugmaker ImmunoGen for $10.1 billion and biotech company Cerevel in a sale valued at $8.7 billion, two deals that were announced within a span of a week.

The bond sale is the latest in a string of recent offerings from blue-chip companies looking to fund acquisitions. Cisco Systems Inc. on Wednesday sold $13.5 billion of bonds to finance its purchase of Splunk Inc. Last week, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. issued $13 billion of bonds to help pay for its acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and RayzeBio Inc., a transaction that garnered more than $85 billion of orders.

It’s an attractive time for companies to issue as borrowing costs have fallen sharply in recent months. The extra yield investors demand to hold investment-grade corporate bonds over comparable US Treasuries, on average, has declined to just 90 basis points as of Wednesday’s close, the tightest level since November 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the same time, the average blue-chip yield is down to 5.4 percentage points from an October peak. That has investors snapping up high-yielding blue-chip bonds as they foresee lower interest rates ahead.

With more than $118 billion of high-grade bonds already priced this month as of Wednesday, another jumbo transaction makes it increasingly likely that the amount of supply will break last February’s $150 billion record, writes Bloomberg Strategist Brian Smith.

At least five companies are tapping the investment-grade market on Thursday, including Whirlpool Corp., Exelon Corp., Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. and Northern States Power Co.

