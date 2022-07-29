(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. shares slid more than 6% Friday after the company cut its full-year sales outlook on weak performance from cancer drug Imbruvica.

Sales of the blood cancer drug declined 17% in the second quarter from the year-ago period, which the North Chicago, Illinois-based pharmaceutical company attributed to the lingering pandemic and increased competition.

Imbruvica, which it gained through an acquisition in 2017, is one of AbbVie’s top-selling drugs but it’s under threat from newer medicines from companies like BeiGene Ltd. and AstraZeneca Plc. Investors feared this could happen. Cutting the Imbruvica guidance “removes the key overhang” on AbbVie’s stock, Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said Friday in a note to clients.

As a result of the Imbruvica declines, AbbVie trimmed its overall sales outlook for the year by $500 million to $58.9 billion. The company maintained its profit forecast of $13.78 to $13.98 a share, adjusted.

The company’s shares were down 6.3% to $140.31 at 12:23 p.m. in New York.

Investors are “hypersensitive” to the performance of AbbVie’s drugs ahead of the company’s best-selling Humira facing competition from biosimilars -- akin to generic version of biologic drugs -- next year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Shah wrote Friday.

In the second quarter, AbbVie’s immunology portfolio was the standout. Humira, an arthritis treatment and AbbVie’s biggest generator of revenue, brought in $5.4 billion globally, a 5.8% increase from a year earlier. US sales grew almost 10% to around $4.7 billion, while international sales shrunk about 14% to $699 million.

Humira will face competition from biosimilars in the US next year, making gains in other drugs crucial for AbbVie. Rinvoq sales were $592 million, up 56%. The drug was originally approved for rheumatoid arthritis and has been gaining approvals for a number of other inflammatory conditions, though a safety warning threatens its prospects. Skyrizi, a drug for plaque psoriasis, recorded revenue of $1.25 billion, up 86%.

Within AbbVie’s cancer portfolio, Venclexta, approved for another type of leukemia, recorded revenue of $505 million, up 16%. The drug is one to watch amid pressure on Imbruvica, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

Sales in AbbVie’s aesthetics unit, which includes Botox and other drugs AbbVie acquired through its 2020 purchase of Allergan, slipped about 4% in the quarter to $1.37 billion. Juvederm, a dermal filler, saw a 20% drop year-over-year. AbbVie executives attributed the decline in part to a sales boost in the year-ago quarter that made this year’s numbers look worse. They also said Covid-19 restrictions in China and the suspension of business in Russia hurt those results and that inflation may change consumer behavior going forward.

AbbVie said it set aside more than $2.3 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits accusing Allergan of mishandling its opioid-based painkiller Kadian. The company reported “a charge related to a potential settlement of litigation involving Allergan’s past sales of opioid products.”

