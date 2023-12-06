(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. agreed to buy Cerevel Therapeutics in a deal valued at $8.7 billion, the drugmaker’s second major acquisition announced in the last week.

The North Chicago-based drugmaker is paying $45 a share in cash, a 22% premium to Cerevel’s closing price on Wednesday. The biotech company’s stock had climbed 42% since the end of last week amid speculation that a deal was in the works.

AbbVie has been looking for ways to fill the gap left by fading sales of its blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug Humira. Prescriptions have tumbled since Amgen Inc. and other competitors began offering cheaper versions. And in August, an AbbVie cancer drug was tabbed for US government price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act, which may crimp cash flow in the years to come.

The Cerevel purchase may be a way for AbbVie to fill its pipeline of upcoming treatments. The company was founded in 2018 through a partnership between Pfizer Inc. and Bain Capital, and aims to develop medicines for Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia. It has yet to bring any drugs to market. Pfizer still has a more than 15% stake in the company, according to filings.

The acquisition will add “a wide range of potentially best-in-class assets that may transform standards of care across psychiatric and neurological disorders where significant unmet needs remain for patients,” AbbVie said in a statement.

Analysts from Jefferies said the deal “makes sense,” noting the company’s presence in the neuropsychiatric space.

Cerevel’s lead drug emraclidine, which is being studied for schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, will have two pivotal data readouts next year. “We believe it has blockbuster potential in schizophrenia,” analysts from Stifel Financial Corp. said in a note.

AbbVie’s shares were down less than 1% in aftermarket trading. Karuna Therapeutics Inc., which is developing a similar treatment for schizophrenia as Cerevel, was up 7.8% at 5:18 p.m. in New York. “There’s been a longstanding view in this space that it’s only a matter of time before one or multiple psych companies gets acquired,” the Stifel analysts said. The AbbVie deal is “validating for the space,” they said.

Last week, AbbVie said it would acquire cancer drugmaker ImmunoGen for $10.1 billion. ImmunoGen’s Elahere received accelerated approval in the US last year for treating advanced ovarian cancer based on early trial results.

Analysts think more deals are imminent after a rough year in the biotech sector. There have been 19 deals worth more than $500 million in 2023, compared to 15 the year before, according to an analysis by Mizuho Group’s Jared Holz published Wednesday before AbbVie’s Cerevel announcement.

“We continue to believe biotech M&A will be very pronounced over the next several weeks into January,” Holz said.

