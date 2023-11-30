(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. agreed to acquire ImmunoGen Inc. for $10.1 billion in a move aimed at gaining access to some of the hottest new drugs in the growing cancer market.

AbbVie will acquire all outstanding shares of ImmunoGen for $31.26 a share in cash, the companies said Thursday in a statement. That’s almost double the stock’s last closing price of $16.06 and higher than it has traded in more than 20 years.

Shares of ImmunoGen gained as much as 83% as of 10:47 a.m. in New York, while AbbVie’s rose 1.3%.

The deal is the latest sign of drugmakers’ soaring demand for antibody-drug conjugates — treatments that attack cancer cells with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissues — as their pandemic-fueled businesses fade. Covid-shot maker Pfizer Inc.’s $43 billion purchase of Seagen Inc. announced in March is also aimed at gaining access to such cancer drugs. In October, Merck & Co. Inc. agreed to pay as much as $22 billion to buy the rights to sell three ADCs under development at Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co.

AbbVie will gain ImmunoGen’s Elahere, which received accelerated approval in the US last year for treating advanced ovarian cancer based on early trial results. The accelerated process allows regulators to clear drugs based on preliminary data in order to quickly get medicines to desperately ill patients.

In a large trial reported in June, the drug improved survival by just under four months in women with advanced ovarian cancer who had failed standard chemotherapy. The company is also testing it for earlier-stage ovarian cancer, and announced promising preliminary trial results in early November.

AbbVie’s $10.1 billion purchase of ImmunoGen, a 94.6% premium to the Nov. 29 close, looks high but reflects the fact that it’s a complementary asset to AbbVie’s growing oncology presence. ImmunoGen’s Elahere (consensus for $1.4 billion in 2028 sales) is a practice-changing antibody drug conjugate (ADC) in ovarian cancer and can bolster AbbVie’s pipeline, helping counter the drag from Humira losing exclusivity. The deal includes other ADCs, one in Phase 2 that could be filed in 2024.

The AbbVie-ImmunoGen deal “should be a pretty straight forward merger” with little scrutiny from regulators since the two companies have little overlap in their products, Jared Holz, an analyst at Mizuho, said Thursday in a note. The acquisition helps AbbVie move further into treating solid tumors, Holz said. Global spending on cancer medicines is expected to rise to $375 billion by 2027 from $196 billion in 2022, according to a May report from IQVIA.

Shares of AbbVie lost 14% this year through Thursday as it looks for ways to fill the gap left by falling sales of Humira, a treatment for inflammatory diseases like arthritis. Humira was once the world’s best-selling medication and generated more than a third of AbbVie’s 2022 revenue.

But prescriptions have tumbled since Amgen Inc. and other competitors began offering cheaper versions. Imbruvica, a cancer drug from AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson, was tabbed in August for US government price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act, which may crimp cash flow in the years to come.

Buying ImmunoGen “could be one of the answers” to questions about AbbVie’s long-term drug pipeline, Wells Fargo analysts said in a note.

AbbVie said Thursday that the deal will lower the company’s adjusted profit by about 13 cents a share next year and 16 cents a share in 2025.

JPMorgan Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. served as financial advisers to AbbVie. Goldman Sachs & Co. and Lazard gave financial advice to ImmunoGen.

