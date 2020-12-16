(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc.’s Allergan won a U.S. trade agency order to block Evolus Inc. and its partner Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. from importing Jeuveau, a rival to the Botox wrinkle treatment, into the U.S. for 21 months.

A trade judge had recommended an import ban for 10 years, so it wasn’t a complete victory for Allergan.

The U.S. International Trade Commission upheld a judge’s findings that Jeuveau is made with a secret process stolen from Allergan’s Korean partner, Medytox Inc. The 21-month period would begin after the completion of a 60-day presidential review period. Either President Donald Trump or, after Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden could veto the ban on public policy grounds, though such actions are rarely taken.

Representatives of Evolus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives of AbbVie and Daewoong didn’t immediately comment.

Shares of Evolus plunged by as much as 20.71% on the news and were trading at $3.42 at 3:42 p.m. in New York.

Allergan and Medytox claimed that Jeuveau was developed using a stolen trade secret for a way to turn the deadly botulinum toxin into a wrinkle treatment. Evolus and Daewoong denied any theft or that any trade secret was involved, and argued the dispute didn’t belong before the U.S. agency.

The commission issued only a notice of its final decision. The full opinion will be available in a couple of weeks, after lawyers for both sides get a chance to redact confidential information.

The case was filed at the Washington agency in February 2019, days before Evolus received U.S. regulatory approval to sell Jeuveau, which is made in South Korea by Daewoong. It’s Evolus’s only product, generating $35.2 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30. Evolus has said an import ban could be “catastrophic” to the company’s future.

The case is In the Matter of Certain Botulinum Toxin Products, Complaint No. 337-1145, U.S. International Trade Commission (Washington).

(Updates with context throughout, with Evolus’s share price and with attempts to reach companies for comment.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.