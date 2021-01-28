(Bloomberg) -- ABC News President James Goldston is leaving the company after seven years in the role, the latest in a series of executive changes at Walt Disney Co.’s TV business.

The British-born manager had worked at the news division since 2004, at one point serving as senior executive producer of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Both that program and the evening “World News Tonight” lead their broadcast rivals in total viewers. Goldston’s last day will be March 31.

“It’s a really tough decision. I’ve loved every day of my 17 years at ABC News, but in recent times I’ve always assumed that after this extraordinary election cycle, which we’ve covered at a full sprint for four years, it would be time for a change,” Goldston said in a memo to staff. “After a great deal of reflection over the last few months, I’m ready for a new adventure.”

While ABC’s ratings relative to rivals have been strong, the division has had setbacks, including allegations of abusive behavior by Barbara Fedida, an executive who stepped down last year.

Disney’s TV division, headed since 2019 by former Fox executive Peter Rice, has been making changes, including a greater focus on streaming services and a shuffling of senior managers.

