(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network plans to air the first season of the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building over four days in January, providing fresh fare to TV viewers starved for content since twin strikes shut down Hollywood.

The 10-episode season will air on four consecutive Tuesday nights beginning Jan. 2, the network said Thursday. The show, which stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short as amateur sleuths in a New York apartment building, was recently renewed for a fourth season on Hulu, the streaming service that Disney also controls.

Shows that have only run on streaming platforms can provide networks like ABC with fresh fare not yet seen by broadcast TV audiences. Paramount Global has been running its cable-TV hit Yellowstone on its CBS network, for example.

The moves have been driven in part by the since-settled strikes this year by screenwriters and actors that shut down production of new shows. But networks have also been looking to air the programs on multiple outlets, including sporting events, as consumers shift from traditional TV channels to online viewing.

