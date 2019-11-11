(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah accused incumbent President Ashraf Ghani of trying to validate 300,000 fraudulent votes in his favor during a recent election recount.

Abdullah told supporters in Kabul on Sunday that those presidential election votes were cast without bio-metric verification. He said in recent days that he’s boycotting the vote recount until the fraudulent votes are sorted out.

If the votes aren’t scrapped, Abdullah said he would hold Ghani responsible for any crisis the country could face as a result. The Afghan election body is scheduled to announce the initial results of the polls by Nov. 14.

Ghani’s campaign team said Abdullah’s comments were baseless.

“We are stressing on the clean votes of the people.,” Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Ghani campaign, said on Sunday, in response to Abdullah’s accusations. “We look forward to the announcement of the initial results.”

Both men had initially declared themselves as the winner of the presidential elections held on Sept. 28. The polls drew the lowest turnout since the nation first held a democratic vote in 2004.

The election were largely seen as a race between Ghani and Abdullah, who had both uneasily shared power.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eltaf Najafizada in Kabul at enajafizada1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Niluksi Koswanage

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.