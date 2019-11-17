(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through the day:

As Shinzo Abe approaches the milestone of becoming Japan’s longest-serving premier later this week, his namesake economic strategy, Abenomics, still lacks traction despite progress in supporting growth

After months of political protests and the onset of a recession, Hong Kong’s resilient labor market is starting to crack

Boris Johnson will try to win business leaders to his side by offering them tax cuts as an olive branch for the disruption caused by Brexit

A lot has to go right for the world economy to steer clear of a deeper slowdown in the next 12 months, writes Bloomberg Chief Economist Tom Orlik

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa won Sri Lanka’s bitterly contested presidential poll, bringing with him a family of strongmen that could shift the island nation back toward China and reignite racial tensions that have divided the country for decades

Central bankers in the U.S. and Europe will come under the microscope this week, with Fed minutes due and Christine Lagarde set to deliver her first major speech as ECB president

A long-held belief of analysts in India is that the economy is supply-constrained, but now there’s also a clear demand funk, writes Bloomberg columnist Andy Mukherjee

Israel’s economy accelerated rapidly in the third quarter thanks to public and private spending, complicating the outlook for next week’s central bank decision

