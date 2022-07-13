(Bloomberg) -- The man accused of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tested a gun at a facility once used by the Unification Church, the group says, as more details emerge showing how one of the world’s highest-profile assassinations in years was carried out.

The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification said in a statement that Tetsuya Yamagami “test-fired his homemade weapon the night before the assassination at a building that was formerly used” by the organization. “Fortunately, no one was hurt,” it added.

The group reiterated in the statement late Tuesday that the murder suspect’s mother was a member but he was not, and that it was cooperating with investigators.

The Unification Church -- long accused by critics and former followers of shady finances and policies that empty the pockets of members -- has been a focus of attention since the former prime minister was gunned down. Japanese police told local media the suspected gunman blamed a religious group for his family’s financial woes after his mother made large donations, resulting in her bankruptcy.

“Mr. Yamagami’s reported allegation that his mother’s donations to FFWPU caused family problems is a matter to be investigated by the police,” the group said. “Whatever his grievances, we wholeheartedly condemn violence and murder.”

It also said Abe sent brief remarks to two online events it held in the past year. The 41-year-old suspected gunman, now in police custody on a murder charge, told authorities he wanted to kill a senior member of the group, but targeted Abe because he believed the former leader had close connections to the religion, according to the Yomiuri newspaper and other media outlets.

The suspect likely watched videos of the messages from Abe to the group, Kyodo News reported Wednesday, citing investigative sources.

Abe, 67, was fatally shot at close range Friday by a gunman who approached from behind as the former premier was making an election campaign speech for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party outside a train station in the western city of Nara. The suspect, who can be seen in video clips, was tackled by security personnel moments later.

Founded in South Korea by Sun Myung Moon in May 1954, the religious organization known as the Unification Church has branches around the world, including in Japan and the US. Moon, who declared that he and his wife were messiahs, was convicted of tax evasion in the US in the 1980s. He died in 2012.

The assassination of Abe, Japan’s longest serving premier and one of its most influential politicians in the postwar period, has led to an outpouring of sympathy around the world.

