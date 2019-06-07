(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party will endorse a hike in the sales tax ahead of an upper house election expected in July, Kyodo News said, signaling it will stick to the unpopular policy after having postponed increases before.

Backing a hike in the tax to 10% from 8% in October was among the policy pledges the ruling party will release later on Friday, the news agency reported, without saying where it got the information. Speculation had swirled that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could halt the increase, as he has done twice before, amid growing concern about the economic effect of the U.S.-China trade war.

The sales tax increase is intended to help rein in the world’s biggest debt load, which stems from increased social welfare spending for Japan’s rapidly aging population. The government has raised it twice since it was introduced in 1989, and both times saw an economic slide.

Senior government officials have repeatedly said that only an economic blow on the scale of the 2008 financial crisis would prompt a further delay. The LDP-led coalition is set to retain its majority in the upper house, polling has indicated.

Yet surveys show the tax increase is disliked by voters, with 54% of respondents to an Asahi newspaper poll last month saying they opposed it, compared with 39% who said they were in favor. Japan’s opposition parties are also calling for the tax hike to be shelved.

Abe’s government has tried to soften the blow by saying part of the revenue has been earmarked to subsidize preschool education and childcare -- a promise the LDP may be reluctant to revoke.

Other pledges will include pressing ahead with revisions to Japan’s seven decade-old pacifist Constitution, and helping the country manage its aging and shrinking population, Kyodo reported. Measures to bolster regional economies and protect against natural disasters will also be included, it said.

