(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s sliding approval ratings are raising the prospect of further stimulus measures to bolster the economy in recession.

Perceptions of a patchy response to the Covid-19 crisis and a resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases has sown dissatisfaction with the Abe administration. Abe, whose tenure in command will hit eight years in December, saw his approval slide to a record low of 35.4% in a poll published by JNN Monday.

“That is approaching the key level of 30%, which -- based on history -- is potentially a hazardous threshold for the longevity of a cabinet,” Bloomberg Economist Yuki Masujima wrote in a recent note. The slump “could increase the chances of further economic support measures.”

Japan’s gross domestic product is estimated to have shrunk by almost 27% last quarter, thanks to the shutdowns to contain the coronavirus. The country is “probably still in recession,” Jaewoo Nakajima, head of Japan research at Evercore ISI, wrote in an Aug. 2 note.

High-frequency data support that idea. Bloomberg Economics noted that pedestrian traffic in Tokyo was down 26.3% from a year earlier in the week ended July 31, based on Apple map searches. Public transportation usage was also down, while figures on sales of daily necessity “suggest the recovery in domestic consumption has been slow,” Masujima wrote.

JAPAN INSIGHT: Tracking the Recession - High-Frequency Data

The Bank of Japan entered the Covid-19 crisis with both short and long-term interest rates already set around zero. While it’s expanded its support for lending and credit flows, most observers consider fiscal policy as having more room for action.

Even so, recent red flags from Fitch Ratings on Japan’s deteriorating budget position could stiffen resistance among bureaucrats concerned about the country’s long-term fiscal outlook.

Without prospects for more stimulus, Japan’s rising case counts could become an increasing focus in markets.

“Investors may start baking in the end of Abenomics” if coronavirus case counts keep climbing, wrote Nakajima at Evercore ISI.

