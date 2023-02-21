(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda has more scope to end the central bank’s control of yields because he isn’t tied to a specific agenda unlike outgoing chief Haruhiko Kuroda, according to Koichi Hamada, a close adviser to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“He has a blank paper in front of him and he can draw whatever he wants,” Hamada said in an interview with Bloomberg. “It won’t be easy to succeed Kuroda’s extraordinary easing of 10 years, but at least Ueda’s hands aren’t tied to anything.”

Hamada played a key role in the formation of the Abenomics program that leaned heavily on monetary policy to reinvigorate prices and growth in the economy after years of deflation. His comments underscore the market view that there’s a likely move toward a more neutral stance on BOJ policy under Ueda even if he continues with some form of monetary easing.

Hamada has known Ueda for about five decades. He said he taught Ueda some economics like an older brother at the University of Tokyo and co-authored a paper with him in the late 1970s. Hamada said Ueda has a good balance of thinking over a wide range of economic topics and isn’t shy about expressing his views when needed.

Ueda rejected a request to help with a book a few years ago, Hamada said. Hamada was trying to get insights from 50 distinguished economists around the world but Ueda declined, saying Hamada’s view was a little too biased toward the power of monetary policy.

Investors are keeping a close eye out for any signals of what Ueda will do with the BOJ’s massive easing program and particularly its yield curve control program. Kuroda’s surprise widening of the yield target band in December hasn’t resulted in a clear improvement in market functioning.

Ueda said last year that the program isn’t suited for minor tweaks, a remark that has market players speculating over an abandonment of yield curve control rather than an adjustment should Ueda choose to take action on it.

“Ending the yield curve control for now is certainly possible under Ueda’s governorship,” said Hamada, an emeritus professor at Yale University. Still, “I expect that Ueda is going to keep monetary easing overall.”

While most BOJ watchers expect any policy change at the central bank to come after Ueda assumes his five-year term on April 9, some are flagging a risk of Kuroda tweaking the yield program at this final meeting ending on March 10.

Ueda has a chance to drop hints over the path of monetary policy at a parliamentary hearing Friday. Earlier this month, Ueda said monetary easing needs to be continued.

“Ueda has to make sure no one gets burned too much from what he does in monetary policy as a BOJ governor,” Hamada said.

