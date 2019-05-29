15h ago
Abercrombie Dives as Wall Street Spooked by Slowing Sales Growth
(Bloomberg) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. plunged in early trading after reporting quarterly sales that fell short Wall Street’s expectations, with the slowing pace of growth raising concern about the company’s performance.
- Same-store sales, a key gauge of retail success, rose 1% companywide in the first quarter, extending a streak of gains that began in the third quarter of 2017. That result was below the 1.4% estimate from Consensus Metrix, however. Furthermore, the company sees same-store sales as flat in the coming quarter.
Key Insights
- Abercrombie’s California-themed Hollister brand, which targets teens, saw its sales growth start to taper off. The product line remains a key source of revenue for the company, so the results -- same-store sales for the brand rose 2%, instead of the estimated 3.4% -- are sparking disappointment among investors.
- The company said it would close three more flagship stores -- including its Soho Hollister flagship in New York City. This will bring the total of flagship closures to five since 2017.
- The namesake Abercrombie brand did show signs of rebounding. Same-store sales grew 1.5% compared with estimates for a decline of 1.5%.
Market Reaction
- Abercrombie shares fell as much as 20% in early trading in New York.
