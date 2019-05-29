(Bloomberg) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. plunged in early trading after reporting quarterly sales that fell short Wall Street’s expectations, with the slowing pace of growth raising concern about the company’s performance.

Same-store sales, a key gauge of retail success, rose 1% companywide in the first quarter, extending a streak of gains that began in the third quarter of 2017. That result was below the 1.4% estimate from Consensus Metrix, however. Furthermore, the company sees same-store sales as flat in the coming quarter.

Key Insights

Abercrombie’s California-themed Hollister brand, which targets teens, saw its sales growth start to taper off. The product line remains a key source of revenue for the company, so the results -- same-store sales for the brand rose 2%, instead of the estimated 3.4% -- are sparking disappointment among investors.

The company said it would close three more flagship stores -- including its Soho Hollister flagship in New York City. This will bring the total of flagship closures to five since 2017.

The namesake Abercrombie brand did show signs of rebounding. Same-store sales grew 1.5% compared with estimates for a decline of 1.5%.

Market Reaction

Abercrombie shares fell as much as 20% in early trading in New York.

Get More

For more financial data, click here.

For company statement, click here.

--With assistance from Cécile Daurat.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jonathan Roeder in Chicago at jroeder@bloomberg.net;Jordyn Holman in New York at jholman19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Lisa Wolfson, Jonathan Roeder

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.