(Bloomberg) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. raised its fourth-quarter and full-year sales outlook after better-than-expected holiday sales buoyed the already outperforming retailer.

Sales for the fourth quarter are now expected to be up in the high teens percentage, compared with previous guidance for a rise in the low double-digits. For the year, the New Albany, Ohio-based company expects sales growth of as much as 15%, versus previous guidance for growth of as much as 14%.

Abercrombie also raised its full-year operating margin outlook to around 11% from around 10% and said the results will help it reach its 2025 financial targets “ahead of schedule,” according to a statement on Monday.

The move is driven primarily by sales in its women’s business, which is on track to deliver its highest-ever fourth quarter sales results, the company said on Monday.

Abercrombie shares soared 285% in 2023, its best annual performance since going public in 1996. The rally rocketed the company into the best performer in the S&P 1500 Index, beating out chipmaker Nvidia Corp.’s 239% gain.

