(Bloomberg) -- A blistering rally in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares is losing steam as Wall Street frets over the retailer’s ability to keep delivering strong sales growth to justify its high valuation.

The stock, which bested even AI darling Nvidia Corp. last year, continued its ascent in 2024 until its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. After the retailer projected revenue growth would slow, shares abruptly reversed course. Abercrombie slumped for three days and posted its worst week since August 2022, falling 9.7%.

“There’s nothing on that print to build the confidence perhaps that you need to hold the stock where it was,” William Blair analyst Dylan Carden said over the phone. Given Abercrombie’s elevated valuation, “you’d want a clear line of sight into high single, low double-digit top-line growth.”

Abercrombie shares soared in 2023 as the retailer’s styles resonated with teens and young millennials, and as it reported an improvement in profitability. It had gained another 59% this year through Tuesday’s close, bringing its rally since the end of 2022 to more than 500% and its forward price-to-earnings ratio to over 21 times. Abercrombie now trades at about 16 times forward earnings, still above both its three-year average of 14 times and the S&P Retail Select Industry Index at less than 15 times.

Carden anticipates Abercrombie will grow sales at its namesake brand by catering to customers into their 30s, but he said it’s difficult to project how much success the brand will have penetrating older age groups. Stocks in the retail space trading at these elevated valuations should have more tangible growth drivers, he said, like meaningful store expansion plans.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton is also concerned that management’s profitability assumptions could prove optimistic as they depend on Abercrombie’s sales momentum continuing. She fears that any slowdown in demand for its clothes could pressure selling prices, and in turn, margins.

“The risk-reward skews to the downside over the next 12 months, as current performance could be difficult to sustain as soon as 2H,” she wrote in a note to clients this week.

Several analysts boosted their price targets for Abercrombie shares following its earnings report. Even after the three-day rout, the average among brokers tracked by Bloomberg implies only 9% return potential over the next 12 months.

“We would be cautious about chasing shares after a 4x move in just one year and would wait a few more quarters to see if this is sustainable growth or just a quick TikTok trend,” CFRA analyst Zachary Warring wrote to clients.

