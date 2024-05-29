Abercrombie soars as return of ‘90s fashion boosts outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares jumped after the retailer blew past first-quarter sales estimates, extending its bounce back from the teen fashion graveyard.

The stock climbed 24% on Wednesday for its biggest gain since May 2023. Abercrombie shares were already trading at an all-time high and have now more than doubled this year.

Revenue rose for the sixth straight quarter to $1 billion, with profit improving on fewer promotions and clearance deals. Same-store sales at the Abercrombie namesake brand climbed 29% in the period, compared with an estimate of 17% growth from two analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Hollister’s comparable-store sales were up 13%, beating an estimate of 8%.

Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz said Abercrombie used to routinely rely on 30% to 50% discounts to lure shoppers. “Today it makes the customer happy at 15 or 20%,” she said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

The company continues to cater to the rapidly changing tastes of Gen Z and millennial consumers, with expanded offerings spanning wedding attire to office wear. Women’s dresses and new trends in denim including wide legs and low-rise baggy jeans helped fuel sales, Horowitz said on the earnings call. At Hollister, the company’s teen-oriented brand, the men’s division returned to growth.

The New Albany, Ohio-based retailer now expects net sales to rise around 10% for the year, up from a previous estimate of 4% to 6%.

Competitors haven’t been so lucky: VF Corp. the owner of Vans and Timberland reported a seventh consecutive quarter of falling sales last week, with a loss in each major brand.

William Blair analyst Dylan Carden said it’s hard to buy into the Abercrombie stock rally at this point when it’s unclear how much longer the company can keep up this pace of growth. He rates the shares the equivalent of a hold.

“We believe the biggest risk is simply one of visibility as to how long the company can sustain its current momentum,” Carden said in a research note.

(Updates shares in second paragraph, adds CEO comment in fourth.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.