(Bloomberg) -- Aberdeen Standard Investments Ltd. is betting a coronavirus vaccine won’t slow demand for digital services and is staying with Australian technology shares amid a global rotation into value stocks.

A shift toward cloud computing was underway before the health crisis and will continue to play out when the pandemic ends, said Michelle Lopez, head of Australian equities at the money manager. She remains bullish on cloud-focused software makers and data firms amid positive vaccine developments, given that the wide adoption of those products during Covid-19 has made them difficult to displace.

“We’re going to see a much more discerning view around what companies within technology will benefit from this, because a vaccine is not going to stop digitalization,” said Lopez, who oversees A$1.1 billion ($810 million) in funds. “Even if you get positive news around vaccines under which the world can recommence activity, that trend will not change.”

Investors started moving from technology stocks into economically-sensitive companies last month after three potential Covid-19 vaccines showed promising test results. While tech shares on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index posted modest gains in November, energy stocks and banks surged at least 15% in the wake of the news.

Lopez used that transition to bolster her position in global network provider Megaport Ltd. The stock is a top holding in the Aberdeen Standard Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund and the Aberdeen Standard Australian Small Companies Fund, according to the latest performance reports for both funds. The former has performed better than 93% of its peers so far this year and the latter has outdone 78%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

She also prefers cloud-based accounting software maker Xero Ltd., but took some profit in the company last month as its shares soared to record highs.

Elsewhere in the tech sector, Lopez also holds digital payment platform Afterpay Ltd. She added the buy-now-pay-later provider in the September quarter for the first time in part because of the global demand for its services, she said. The stock has jumped 23% this quarter.

