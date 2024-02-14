(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank NV unveiled a fresh share buyback with the Dutch state participating, as part of its planned sell down in the lender.

The bank will repurchase €500 million ($536 million) of stock, it said in a statement Wednesday. Net income rose 54% to €545 million in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations.

The Amsterdam-headquartered bank also removed the threshold of a 15% common equity Tier 1 ratio to consider buybacks. That ratio dropped to 14.3% in the fourth quarter, with ABN Amro setting a target of 13.5% for the end of 2026.

Shares rose as much as 6.3% in Amsterdam, the most in a year.

ABN Amro long maintained one of the highest capital ratios among European banks, reflecting a risk-averse approach after the lender’s precursor had to be rescued by the Dutch government in the financial crisis.

The new buyback means ABN Amro joins a string of European banks that are paying out billions of euros to shareholders to lift their low valuations after a surge in interest rates fueled their profits. Yet with rates appearing to have peaked, investors are questioning how banks can continue to grow earnings and whether they face higher defaults as borrowers grapple with rising costs and economic turmoil.

The Dutch government will receive €200 million by participating in ABN Amro’s buyback, according to a separate statement from the state’s investment vehicle.

ABN amro bought back stock for the first time in 2022 with €500 million of repurchases. It conducted a second buyback of the same size last year.

The Dutch lender said in the statement on Wednesday that it expects costs, which were higher than forecast in the fourth quarter, to rise to €5.3 billion in the current year after it added staff for tech and regulation. It also set a target for return on equity of 9%-10% for 2026, significantly below the rate achieved last year.

The consensus forecast compiled by Bloomberg currently anticipates the metric to hit 8.4% that year.

Some of the profit boost in the fourth quarter came from falling credit provisions, a trend that is unlikely to repeat this year, Chief Financial Officer Ferdinand Vaandrager said on Bloomberg TV.

Rising provisions and higher costs “mean that RoE for this year will be lower,” Vaandrager said.

ABN Amro said fourth-quarter net interest income, the difference between what it earns on loans and pays for deposits, fell 4% to €1.50 billion from a year earlier. It expects the metric this year to be “broadly in line” with 2023.

The Dutch lender freed up €83 million it had set aside for bad loans, compared with provisions of €32 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak has pulled ABN Amro out of riskier businesses to focus on retail and corporate banking, while also seeking to draw a line under a series of scandals that have damaged the reputation of Dutch banks.

“ABN Amro delivered a strong annual result,” Swaak said in the earnings release. “The financial results for 2023 were marked by a further recovery of our net interest income due to interest rates turning positive, lower operating costs and impairment releases.”

--With assistance from Tom Mackenzie.

(Adds decision to scrap CET1 ratio threshold in third paragraph and share price movement in fourth paragraph)

