What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
Bets on Canada rate cut hold out hope for underperforming banks
Electrification of cars will be slow transition, head of VW Canada says
Solaris copper miner walks away from Chinese financing deal amid increased scrutiny
Billionaire Tanenbaum seizes WNBA deal his partners turned down
CPP's CEO on the importance of having a diversified portfolio
Canada Infrastructure Bank lends $75M to B.C. ferry service for zero-emission vessels
May 27
Lobby group says emissions cap would cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment6:57
Lobby group says emissions cap would cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment
A new report commissioned by an industry lobby group on the federal government's proposed emissions cap stirred up strong reactions from both oil and gas supporters and environmental groups on Monday.
11h ago6:13
Can AI-driven efficiencies address Canada's lagging economic productivity?
A new report from TD Economics says that while advancements in AI technology could help the Canadian economy address long-standing productivity issues, its potential for growth will depend on its implementation.
May 22
Ericsson Canada
As we head into summer, Canadians across the country are bracing for what could be another intense wildfire season. So too are the country’s first responders. While firefighters and other emergency personnel have many tools needed for the job, there is one area that needs improvement: wireless communications.
13h ago
Omers said to explore selling stake in Texas renewable energy Firm
Ontario’s pension fund for local-government workers is exploring selling a stake in Leeward Renewable Energy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
15h ago
Banks start bond sale for Roark's Subway sandwich chain LBO
Sandwich chain Subway is selling US$3.35 billion of asset-backed securities to help fund its buyout, marking the largest securitization of its kind on record.
May 27
Indigo Books & Music approves privatization sale in shareholder vote4:19
Indigo Books & Music approves privatization sale in shareholder vote
Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company.
8h ago
American air cuts outlook, says commercial chief to depart
American Airlines Group Inc. cut its profit guidance for this quarter as the carrier continues to grapple with high costs heading into the summer travel season.
18h ago6:29
Weight-loss drugs are coming to bite a sugar industry in denial
Sugar traders, used to seeing demand grow as population expands, could be overlooking the next big demand hit.
May 23
TD tops estimates on trading amid money-laundering overhaul5:27
TD tops estimates on trading amid money-laundering overhaul
Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts’ estimates on strong performance in its capital-markets division and the company said that a “comprehensive overhaul” of its U.S. anti-money-laundering program is “well underway.”
16h ago
DraftKings falls as Illinois nears sports betting tax hike
DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel-owner Flutter Entertainment Plc fell on Tuesday after the Illinois Senate passed legislation that would raise taxes on sports betting.
-
May 276:31
Wall Street moves to fastest settlement of trades in a century
The U.S. stock market is finally as fast as it was about a hundred years ago.
10h ago
Ontario judge to uphold Red Lobster's U.S. bankruptcy case in Canada
An Ontario judge issued an order Tuesday that recognizes and enforces Red Lobster’s U.S. bankruptcy protection proceedings in Canada.
May 22
CPP Investments earned 8.0% net return in latest fiscal year4:58
CPP Investments earned 8.0% net return in latest fiscal year
Canada's biggest pension fund earned an eight per cent return last year, but significantly underperformed the 19.9 per cent return of its reference portfolio.
8h ago
Celsius shares sink most in three years on sales growth concerns
Celsius Holdings Inc. shares dropped by the most in more than three years after industry sales data signaled that the energy-drink maker’s revenue growth is cooling.
21h ago6:55
Apple's China iPhone shipments up 52% as rebound gains steam
Apple Inc.’s iPhone staged a rebound in China last month with shipments rising 52 per cent amid a flurry of discounts from retail partners.
18h ago
GameStop shares rally as video game retailer raises nearly US$1B
GameStop Corp. shares extended gains in premarket trading on Tuesday after the video game retailer said it brought in nearly US$1 billion from a share sale program amid renewed interest for the so-called meme stock.