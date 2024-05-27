{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    'We're turning the page': Gildan's reappointed CEO on returning leadership

    More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards: TransUnion

    Booming silver demand may lead to 'extreme price action,' TD strategist says

    Nvidia surges for third day as earnings rally tops US$460 billion

    Scotiabank beats estimates on wealth-management momentum

    Proxy battle cost Gildan US$65M, as investors re-elect Chamandy, new slate to board

    Top Stories

    'We're turning the page': Gildan's reappointed CEO on returning leadership

    More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards: TransUnion

    Booming silver demand may lead to 'extreme price action,' TD strategist says

    Nvidia surges for third day as earnings rally tops US$460 billion

    Scotiabank beats estimates on wealth-management momentum

    Proxy battle cost Gildan US$65M, as investors re-elect Chamandy, new slate to board

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
     

    Columnists

    Today's Guests

    • {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'ddd' }} {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'MMM DD' }}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'h:mm'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'A'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'z'}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.name}} {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
    		 Focus:
    {{guestAppearance.focus}}
    Show: {{guestAppearance.show.name}}

    There are no guests scheduled for the selected date.
    Please select another date.

     
     
    Ask A Lawyer

    Embedded Image

    What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?

    SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.

     

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

     

     

     
     