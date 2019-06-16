(Bloomberg) -- ABN AMRO Chief Executive Officer Kees van Dijkhuizen will not serve a new term of office following the end of his current term, which will expire on April 12, 2020.

The bank said it would start looking for van Dijkhuizen’s successor "in a timely and orderly manner" and seek candidates both inside and outside the bank.

Terms of office for its Executive Committee members will be extended by two or four years in March 2020.

The terms of Retail Banking CEO Frans van der Horst and Private Banking CEO Pieter van Mierlo will be extended by two years while those of its Commercial Banking CEO Daphne de Kluis and Corporate & Institutional Banking CEO Rutger van Nouhuijs will be extended by four years.

