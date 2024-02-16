(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank NV expects the Dutch government to continue reducing its stake in the lender under a new government led by Geert Wilders.

Wilders is currently trying to cobble together a coalition government after the Nov. 22 election led to an unexpected win for his far-right Freedom Party, which secured more seats than polls had forecast.

Even under a new government, the state’s intention remains to fully privatize the bank, ABN Amro’s Chief Financial Officer Ferdinand Vaandrager said in a recent interview.

There’s “no indication it is a controversial topic, that they should reverse their intention,” he said, speaking at ABN Amro’s headquarters in Amsterdam.

The state has been gradually paring its stake in ABN Amro since taking it public again in 2015, following a €22 billion rescue during the financial crisis. The disposals have made the lender, which transformed itself from one of the world’s biggest banks to a consumer-focused bank for the domestic market, a potential takeover target rivals.

ABN Amro is one of several potential takeover candidates that Deutsche Bank AG has been studying internally as part of its strategic planning, while BNP Paribas SA was said to have shown interest in 2022, Bloomberg has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Major consolidation in European banking has stalled since the financial crisis despite the widely held view that greater scale would make struggling lenders more competitive. As long as the Dutch state owns at least a third of ABN Amro, it has the right to weigh in on any investment or divestment amounting to more than 10% of the company’s equity.

“They are doing a dribble-out program, I think they do it extremely gradually and responsibly,” Vaandrager said. “So that will take quite a while,” he said. Still, the government has been saying if there are opportunities to accelerate the stake sale, “we will examine it.”

The disposals have been executed by state’s investment vehicle NLFI. In November, it announced that it was lowering its stake to about 40% from 49.5%.

Former Dutch Finance Minster Sigrid Kaag said in a letter to parliament last year that it was “not realistic” to wait for ABN Amro’s share price to hit the level which would enable the government to sell the stock without incurring a loss.

