(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank NV is facing a criminal investigation by the Dutch public prosecutor for failing to report suspicious transactions.

The Dutch lender also failed to conduct sufficient checks on its clients, according to the prosecutor’s office. The investigation started following notifications from the Dutch central bank, it said. ABN Amro said separately that it faces an investigation under anti-money laundering law without providing further detail.

The bank in July said it needs to review all of its 5 million retail clients after a warning from the Dutch central bank. ABN Amro took a 114 million-euro ($125 million) provision for the checks in the second quarter, after already setting aside 85 million euros at the end of last year for stepping up financial crime prevention in commercial banking and the credit card business.

The bank said at the time that sanctions may be imposed by the authorities but said it hasn’t made a provision for a possible fine as the “amount cannot be estimated at this time.”

