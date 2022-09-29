(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank NV signaled it may give itself more leeway to repurchase shares as the race between European banks to reward investors with higher payouts heats up.

The Dutch lender will consider lowering the capital bar it has set for buybacks if it “becomes constraining,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak said. Analysts surveyed by the bank expect its main capital metric to decline close to that threshold at the end of the year, giving the CEO little room for future buybacks as he prepares to update shareholders in coming months.

“For now it hasn’t been a constraint,” Swaak said in an interview in Frankfurt. “But clearly if it does become, we will have to have the conversation.”

European banks are jostling for the attention of investors by pledging to pay out excess capital after years of sub-par performance and regulatory pressure to improve their financial strength. While ABN Amro bought back stock for the first time this year, a deteriorating economy and the prospect that borrowers may struggle to pay back their debt may force lenders to take a more conservative approach again.

The Dutch lender’s shares pared earlier losses of as much as 3.2% after the CEO’s comments. They were trading 0.2% lower at 9 euros apiece as of 1:07 p.m. local time in Amsterdam.

ABN Amro currently will consider share buybacks when its common equity Tier 1 exceeds 15%. That measure stood at about 16% at the end of June, and analysts surveyed by the bank see it at 15.2% at year-end.

Compared with peers, that’s still one of the highest levels in Europe, reflecting a risk-averse approach after ABN Amro had to be rescued by the Dutch government in the credit crisis. But the current threshold would leave the CEO with little excess capital to return in future buybacks.

The state still holds a 56.3% stake in the bank, and ABN Amro at times has kept investors guessing on buybacks. But Swaak, who took over a little more than two years ago, signaled that investor payouts are among his priorities.

“A shareholding in ABN Amro should mean some form of capital return,” he said in the interview at ABN Amro’s office in Frankfurt, where the CEO was meeting investors. “Our strategy is about executing and also establishing recognizable patterns.”

He declined to say if future buybacks will be similar in magnitude to the 500 million euros ($478 million) of stock ABN Amro repurchased earlier this year. Swaak also signaled that the Dutch lender will pay a dividend on earnings this year.

“If we would’ve had concerns around dividends, you would’ve expected us to indicate as such,” he said. “So at this point I would still consider us to be a bank that pays a dividend.”

Other European banks are pushing ahead with plans to reward investors, even as the economic outlook worsens. Italy’s UniCredit SpA recently started the second tranche of a buyback with a plan to repurchase as much as 1 billion euros of stock. UBS Group AG of Switzerland plans to raise its dividend for this year by 10% and will probably exceed a target for buybacks. Spanish lender Banco Santander SA is among other banks to detail their payout plans.

But lenders will also need to convince the European Central Bank that they have sufficient financial reserves before reward shareholders. Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top oversight official, has said that banks need to factor in a potential “severe” economic downturn in their projections of how capital ratios will evolve.

Deutsche Bank AG CEO Christian Sewing in an interview on Wednesday predicted a severe downturn in the lender’s home region and said the volatility whipsawing markets will continue for another year as central banks tighten rates to fight inflation.

Swaak said he expects Europe to experience a “recession at the end of 2023,” with the Dutch economy also contracting. ABN Amro has “no overexposure right now” to the gas crisis and related fallout, yet it’s reviewing sectors that face risks, such as agriculture and transportation, he said.

The Dutch bank received approval from the ECB for its repurchases earlier this year as well as a 250 million euro buyback that is conditional on the state selling shares in the lender.

The latter could act as “a bridge into the fourth quarter where we will again do the overall considerations,” Swaak said. “If the sell-down hasn’t happened by then we will reconsider the situation, but we still have that permission for 250 million euros if the government decides to sell down.”

