(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank NV said it’s starting a 500 million-euro buyback ($571 million) after fourth quarter profit jumped, joining peers in pledging higher returns as the European banking industry rebounds from the pandemic.

Net income soared to 552 million euros in the period, exceeding the 426 million euros that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected on average. Provisions for loan losses fell to 121 million euros from 220 million euros.

European banks are taking a rosier view of the prospects of borrowers as economies reopen with companies weathering the worst of the pandemic thanks to taxpayer support. That has bolstered the bottom line at lenders, allowing them to return billions of euros to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

The Dutch lender joins a raft of European peers from UBS Group AG to Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and BBVA SA in Spain which have announced buyback plans on rising profit.

Fellow Dutch lender ING Groep NV took a more conservative approach than many European banks in the fourth quarter by setting aside more credit provisions than expected as new risks emerge. Supply chain disruptions and a spike in inflation are posing a threat to the ability of weaker companies and consumers alike to repay their debts, according to the bank.

ABN Amro Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak is also winding down large parts of its investment bank activities to focus on retail and commercial banking. That is now “largely completed,” the bank said.

