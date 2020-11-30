(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank NV plans to cut its workforce by 15% over four years as the Dutch lender retreats from large parts of investment bank.

The company is targeting 700 million euros ($840 million) of new savings by 2024, with most of the job reductions to start in 2022, Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak said in an investor update on Monday. ABN Amro has around 19,000 employees.

ABN Amro posted losses in the first half after taking hits on individual corporate clients, returning to profit in the third quarter. In August, Swaak announced plans to slash a third of the bank’s corporate business bring it into line with the overall risk profile of the bank.

While the bank stuck with its policy of paying at least 50% of profit in dividends, it said shareholder remuneration above that amount will now be done via share buybacks rather than the cash payments it has done in previous years.

ABN Amro said it aims to have a return on equity of 8% by 2024 and 10% in the longer term, though that’s subject to interest rate normalization it said. That’s more cautious than its previous target of 10%-13% target without caveats.

