ABN Amro Bank NV saw profit slump despite resilient lending income as the Dutch bank signaled risks ahead from a criminal investigation.

In what the bank described as a “mixed” third quarter, net income dropped by 24% from a year earlier, a result that was in line with estimates. Net interest income fell 3% to 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion), also close to estimates.

“The sector is facing major challenges, including the continuing low interest rate environment,” Chief Executive Officer Kees van Dijkhuizen said in a statement.

The lower interest income is another blow to the third-largest Dutch lender after it announced in September that the country’s public prosecution office started a criminal investigation over alleged failures to check on clients and report suspicious transactions.

“The timing of the completion of the investigation and the outcome are uncertain; ABN Amro is cooperating fully,” Van Dijkhuizen said. The bank hired an independent expert to review its anti money-laundering plans.

Analysts earlier estimated a possible fine ranging from 150 million euros to 450 million euros.

Shares of the state-controlled bank are down 15% this year and are trading below its initial public offering price in November since the criminal probe was announced. The Dutch government still holds a 56% stake in ABN Amro after a bailout during the global financial crisis but pledged to sell its complete stake at some point. The last time the state sold ABN Amro shares was two years ago.

Meanwhile the bank is still looking for a new CEO. Van Dijkhuizen announced five months ago he will resign when his term ends in April. ABN Amro’s legal problems likely are complicating the search.

