(Bloomberg) -- The union representing workers at the Guttmacher Institute filed a federal labor board complaint accusing the abortion research organization of illegal retaliation.

Shortly after Guttmacher employees voted to unionize this week, the nonprofit fired one of the organizers who led the campaign to join OPEIU Local 153, according to the filing with the National Labor Relations Board. Sam Heyne, the complaint says, was called into a meeting and questioned about her advocacy. Heyne invoked her Weingarten rights — the right to request a union representative — but was denied and her employment was immediately terminated, according to the complaint. Federal labor law prohibits companies from punishing workers for organizing.

This was “clearly retaliation for her leadership in the organizing campaign,” and the second termination in the department around the time of the union election, the document says. The union is asking that Heyne be reinstated and get full back pay and benefits.

Guttmacher has denied any wrongdoing.

The researcher has been a frequent source of information for journalists and lawmakers in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court decision last month that eliminated the nationwide right to abortion. Workers who provide or research reproductive health care at organizations across the country are dealing with burnout and exhaustion as patients and care providers adapt to the new landscape for abortion access.

Heyne, who was a learning and development specialist at Guttmacher for about a year, said in an interview that she wants her job back.

“I want to make sure that what happened to me never happens to anyone else at Guttmacher,” Heyne said. “This moment is so crucial for reproductive rights, obviously, and it’s also so crucial for labor rights and these things go hand in hand. We’re fighting for people to have control over their own sexual and reproductive health and we’re fighting for people to have a say in their working conditions.”

Guttmacher said it didn’t campaign against the organizing effort and had encouraged all staff to participate in the union vote.

“We categorically deny the allegation of retaliation,” Maibe Ponet, a spokesperson, said in an email. “The personnel decision has nothing whatsoever to do with the union election. Guttmacher management has and will continue to respect our employees’ labor rights.”

Claims filed with the NLRB are investigated by regional officials, who if they find merit in the allegations and can’t secure a settlement, then issue a complaint on behalf of the labor board’s general counsel, which is considered by an agency judge. Those judges’ rulings can be appealed to the NLRB members in Washington, and then to federal court. The agency has the authority to order companies to reinstate fired workers and provide backpay, but generally can’t hold executives personally liable for alleged wrongdoing or issue any punitive damages.

Workers at the nonprofit on July 12 voted 61-2 to join OPEIU Local 153. That followed a campaign by Guttmacher Employees United to organize the workplace, seeking pay equity, clearer pathways to promotion and better working conditions among other concerns.

Elsewhere in the reproductive health care industry, almost 200 employees at the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts voted to unionize this month. The group Planned Parenthood North Central States United is trying to unionize more than 400 workers in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to address issues like low pay.

