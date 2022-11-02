(Bloomberg) -- Three abortion-rights protesters were arrested and charged after interrupting an unrelated US Supreme Court argument to blast the court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and call on women to vote in next week’s election.

The outburst was the first in the Supreme Court courtroom since 2015 and first since the conservative-controlled court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion in the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

“I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs!” the first woman shouted barely a minute into the argument, which centered on the penalties for failing to report overseas bank accounts. “American women, remember to vote!”

The nine justices barely reacted as a lawyer making his argument paused while the police led the woman out of the courtroom without resistance. Seconds later, a second woman shouted in favor of abortion rights, followed by a third.

The three were charged under laws that bar outbursts in the Supreme Court building and prohibit demonstrations that seek to interfere with the administration of justice or to influence judges in their duties, according to Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe. She identified the three as Emily Archer Paterson, Rolande Dianne Baker and Nicole Elizabeth Enfield.

McCabe said the women would be transferred to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

The Supreme Court has seen occasional outbursts in recent years, including a 2014 protest recorded with a secret video camera. The video showed a spectator standing to criticize the 2010 Citizens United decision, which struck down campaign contribution limits for corporations and unions.

The protester, Kai Newkirk, was charged with violating a federal law that bars outbursts in the Supreme Court and later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense. The following year seven other Citizens United protesters disrupted a session.

In 2006, a protester shouted about Jesus Christ during an argument in an abortion case.

Wednesday’s incident is the first courtroom disruption during the era of live streaming audio. The court is letting the public attend arguments in its new term for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

(Updates with names of women arrested in fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.