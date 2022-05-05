(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer teed up a Senate vote next week on legislation that would ensure nationwide access to abortions as Democrats prepare for the Supreme Court’s anticipated decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The bill faces long odds in the evenly divided Senate, but it gives Democrats a platform to debate abortion just days after a leaked draft majority opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to seek most abortions established in the landmark 1973 case.

“Republicans can run but they cannot hide from the horror they’ve created,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, arguing that GOP senators pushed through conservative Supreme Court nominees who produced a court that could allow state laws strongly curtailing abortion access to go ahead.

Schumer’s move, set for Wednesday, would put every senator on record, but there aren’t nearly enough votes to pass the legislation in the Senate, which requires 60 senators for most legislation. In February, similar legislation came up for a procedural vote and was blocked, 46-48.

Politico reported Monday night that it had obtained the initial draft majority opinion, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito in February. The Supreme Court later verified its authenticity but it’s unclear whether the justices have made changes to the draft.

Overturning Roe would lead to a patchwork of state laws governing access to the procedure.

Democrats’ legislation would establish a statutory right for doctors to provide abortion services and for patients to choose to have an abortion, without limitations or requirements such as specific tests or other medical procedures unless they’re required for comparable procedures.

Health providers could sue on behalf of their staffs or patients if there are any violations.

Schumer earlier this week said that the three Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices “have lied to the U.S. Senate and ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation -- all at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.