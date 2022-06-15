(Bloomberg) -- More than 11 million people watched Monday’s Congressional hearing into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol across the major broadcast and cable networks, a sharp drop off from 19 million who tuned in for the first session.

The viewership decline is likely due, in part, to the first one airing on Thursday night in prime time. Monday’s second hearing began at 10 a.m. local time in Washington. But the dropoff still underscores the challenge the House committee faces in keeping the country’s attention over the course of seven hearings.

While Fox aired the first hearing on its less-watched Fox Business channel, it ran the second on Fox News.

Monday’s hearing focused on Donald Trump’s culpability in the attack on the Capitol, with the committee seeking to make the case that he kept pushing his stolen-election claim despite knowing it wasn’t true. Among the witnesses were Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor whose projection that Biden won Arizona angered Trump.

The hearings are set to resume at 1 p.m. Thursday, with further daytime sessions scheduled for June 21 and 23.

